PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 10:42 PM
Asad Manzoor Butt of Hamid Khan’s Professional Group secures 6,195 votes while Saqib Akram Gondal of Asma Jahangir’s Independent Group could only muster 5,768 votes in his favor.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) In the annual elections of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for year 2024-25, Asad Manzoor Butt, affiliated with the Professional Hamid Khan Group, emerged victorious over Saqib Akram Gondal from Asma Jahangir's Independent group on Saturday.
Butt secured 6,195 votes, while Gondal could only muster 5,768 votes in his favor. Butt garnered support from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), and Jamat-e-Islami factions during the election, whereas Gondal enjoyed backing from the legal wings of PML-N and PPP.
In the race for the vice-presidential position, Mian Sardar Ali emerged as the winner with 3,344 votes. Meanwhile, for the secretary's role in LHCBA, Qadir Bakhash Chahal clinched victory with 7,119 votes, defeating contenders Qasim Samra and Asif Chohan.
In the contest for the vice-president's office, Mian Sardar Ali Gelan secured victory with 3,344 votes, leaving behind his rivals Haseeb Bin Yusuf, Malik Fida Hussain, Mazhar Abbas Sial, and Mian Wahid Nazir, who couldn't gather enough support.
Similarly, the elections for financial positions witnessed three contenders, among whom female lawyer Falak Naz Gil emerged triumphant with 5,503 votes. Her opponents, Ham Bin Shoaib Kamboh and Farakh Shah, received 5,033 and 1,389 votes respectively.
The Election Day witnessed intense competition between the Independent Group of Asma Jahangir and the Professional group of Hamid Khan. Throughout the polling, lawyers actively engaged in supporting their preferred candidates, with female lawyers also advocating for their choices.
The Lahore High Court Bar elections involved 41,673 lawyers, with 29,216 registered voters, including 2,101 women and 27,115 men. Mian Irfan Akram served as the chairman of the Election board, assisted by Haseebullah Khan and Khudadad Chattha as deputy chairmen. Stringent security measures were implemented, with walk-through gates stationed at all internal entrances of the LHCBA, requiring lawyers to present their identification cards for entry.
