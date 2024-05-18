PU Organizes Int’l Symposium On CPEC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organized an international symposium on “CPEC and Regional Dynamics” here on Saturday.
Dr Agnieszka Nitza-Makowska, Dr Kerry Longhurst from Poland, Dr Iram Naseer of FC College University Lahore, Former Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, faculty members and students were also present.
Dr Kerry Longhurst highlighted China’s focus on soft power, particularly the ‘green aspect’ of Chinese power, which encompasses environmental security other than human security. She emphasized the significance of CPEC in this context as China collaborates with regional powers to promote the agenda of better environmental conditions.
Dr Nitza-Makowska shed light on CPEC and China's soft power in Pakistan. She emphasized China's use of soft power tools, including foreign policy, culture, and domestic values to gain trust.
Dr Nitza-Makowska said that China's soft power approach in Pakistan is a game-changer.
Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla said that now the world is heading towards multi-polarization and in the meantime China is emerging as an economic power and it is not only interested in Asia but also in Europe for economic progress.
Dr Iram Naseer discussed regionalism and the evolution of the world from integrated empires to global, interconnected, independent states. She said that CPEC has the potential to reshape the geopolitical dynamics of the region. She elaborated that Pakistan is important for China's One Belt One Road initiative, with a focus on infrastructure development and regional connectivity because of its geopolitical position.
Dr Naumana Kiran welcomed the guests and the participants and described the purpose and theme of the symposium. She emphasized the potential of CPEC to reshape geopolitical dynamics.
