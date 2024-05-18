Open Menu

PU Organizes Int’l Symposium On CPEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PU organizes Int’l symposium on CPEC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) organized an international symposium on “CPEC and Regional Dynamics” here on Saturday.

Dr Agnieszka Nitza-Makowska, Dr Kerry Longhurst from Poland, Dr Iram Naseer of FC College University Lahore, Former Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, faculty members and students were also present.

Dr Kerry Longhurst highlighted China’s focus on soft power, particularly the ‘green aspect’ of Chinese power, which encompasses environmental security other than human security. She emphasized the significance of CPEC in this context as China collaborates with regional powers to promote the agenda of better environmental conditions.

Dr Nitza-Makowska shed light on CPEC and China's soft power in Pakistan. She emphasized China's use of soft power tools, including foreign policy, culture, and domestic values to gain trust.

Dr Nitza-Makowska said that China's soft power approach in Pakistan is a game-changer.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla said that now the world is heading towards multi-polarization and in the meantime China is emerging as an economic power and it is not only interested in Asia but also in Europe for economic progress.

Dr Iram Naseer discussed regionalism and the evolution of the world from integrated empires to global, interconnected, independent states. She said that CPEC has the potential to reshape the geopolitical dynamics of the region. She elaborated that Pakistan is important for China's One Belt One Road initiative, with a focus on infrastructure development and regional connectivity because of its geopolitical position.

Dr Naumana Kiran welcomed the guests and the participants and described the purpose and theme of the symposium. She emphasized the potential of CPEC to reshape geopolitical dynamics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Punjab Europe China Road CPEC Progress Poland From Asia

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2 hours ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

2 hours ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

3 hours ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

3 hours ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

3 hours ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

4 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

4 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

4 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

7 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

7 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan