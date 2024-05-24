Public Welfare Budget Presented In Challenging Financial Situation: KP CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:14 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday said that despite the difficult financial situation, the provincial government prepared an excellent and public welfare budget 2024-25 according to the party vision.
"We have presented a surplus budget of 100 billion rupees," he said and appreciated the role of all the departments especially the finance and planning department in the regard.
The CM said that everyone has to work together to implement the public welfare and corrective measures included in the budget, all departments in this regard.
He emphasized on ensuring progress within stipulated time adding the budget was prepared after hectic efforts much and determination and hoped its implementation in letter and spirit by all the stakeholders.
Gandapur said that special attention was paid to increasing the revenue of the province and improving the efficiency of the departments.
For this purpose he said the throw-forward of the annual development program was reduced from 13 years to six years which he said was great achievement of the provincial government.
He said this initiative would enable development projects to be completed within the stipulated time.
The Chief Minister further said that attention was also given to improving the governance, to bring forward the sectors which were left behind due to any reason.
"we are introducing such reforms that will prove better for the province and future generations.," he noted. He said the provincial taxes imposed on transfers of properties were reduced and expected same from the Federal government.
He said that in the new provincial budget, measures had been proposed to keep the tax rate low while increasing the tax net.
The Chief Minister said that he would spend considerable funds from his own resources on the development of the merged districts. He vowed to gradually use all the available legal options to collect the outstanding dues from the federal government under different heads.
