Punjab Assembly Passes 'Punjab Defamation Bill 2024'
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed the 'Punjab Defamation Bill 2024' which was presented by Punjab Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman.
The Punjab Assembly session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran followed by the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH). The proceeding began two hours twenty four minutes behind its scheduled time of 2:00 pm with the Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the chair.
According to treasury benches, the bill is aimed at stopping fake news.
The house witnessed a ruckus and strong protest when the bill was tabled, while the journalists boycotted the proceedings of the house to register their protest.
Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar speaking on the floor of the house termed the bill as black law and said that opposition would not become part of this bill and demanded to send it back to the select committee.
Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman opposed to send it back to the select committee and said that already satisfactory debate had been held on it.
It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution of condolence reference of tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
The session was adjourned for indefinite period of time on completion of today's agenda.
Recent Stories
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case25 minutes ago
-
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: Salim35 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two persons in murder case38 minutes ago
-
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President38 minutes ago
-
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan38 minutes ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre35 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kyrgyz ministers meet to address recent issue against students35 minutes ago
-
NEPRA approves K-Electric’s power acquisition program for FY 2024-202844 minutes ago
-
CTFK calls for not giving permission for 10 sticks cigarette packs35 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 397 connections over default35 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar urges Kyrgyz FM to punish perpetrators involved in attacks on Pakistani students35 minutes ago
-
Distt admin finalizes venue for first-ever Mango & Handicrafts Expo35 minutes ago