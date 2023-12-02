Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders completion of Holy Family Hospital upgrade by Jan 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi early morning and assigned a deadline to complete the upgradation project by 31st January

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi early morning and assigned a deadline to complete the upgradation project by 31st January.

He reviewed progress being made on the hospital upgradation work for two hours, said a handout issued here.

The CM expressed his indignation over seeing the quality of tiles being fixed on the floor and ordered to fix the same quality of tiles. He directed to ensure the quality in the upgradation work at any cost. Naqvi asserted that no compromise would be made on the quality work. He inspected ongoing construction activities in the old building, OPD and various wards. He went to the basement, ground floor, first floor and directed to speed up construction activities. "We are completing the work in the old and new block of the hospital before the stipulated time. Over 33 percent work of the old block has been completed and 26 percent work was to be completed till 1st December.

The access roads up to the Holy Family Hospital are also being widened," he added.

He said he was working hard for the improvement of the Health Department in Punjab and added upgradation work of more than 100 hospitals was ongoing which would soon be completed. "It is our utmost strive to improve the condition of hospitals before the expiry of our tenure," he said.

Naqvi presided over a meeting to review upgradation work of the hospital. He was given a briefing about progress being made on the work. He issued directions to the officials concerned for early completion of the project.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication & Works, Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO Rawalpindi and officials concerned were present.