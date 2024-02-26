Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs meeting on peace & order in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting focused on maintaining peace and order in Punjab, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting focused on maintaining peace and order in Punjab, here on Monday.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were presented on the Punjab Police to the Chief Minister.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need to ensure the implementation of merit in all matters. She stated that recommendations from influential individuals would not be entertained; instead, decisions should be based on merit and justice.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted that transforming the physical appearance of police stations is not enough; there must also be a shift in attitudes.

She reiterated her commitment to fulfilling promises made regarding the reform of the police system, with a particular emphasis on eradicating culture of bribery within the police force.

The CM announced plans to expand the scope of the Safe City Authority. Expressing appreciation for exemplary police officers, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a desire to meet the officer who saved a woman's life in Ichhra, Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Parvaiz Rasheed, MPAs Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilal Kiyani, Afzal Khokhar, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab, Secretaries, and other police officials.