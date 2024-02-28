Open Menu

Punjab CM Lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s Efforts For Providing Quality Education

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2024 | 02:55 PM

Maryam Nawaz appreciated efforts of Professor Mary Stiasny for providing quality education, teacher training and scholarships worldwide.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2024) Pro Vice Chancellor of University of London on International, Learning and Teaching Professor Mary Stiasny called on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore today.

She informed about her agenda related to promotion of education and teacher training in Punjab province.

The CM said that she wants to prepare an educational curriculum on the basis of IT on modern lines.

She discussed with Professor Mary Stiasny on the launch of online training courses for teachers and expressed her resolve to provide quality education as well as teach skills to every child.

Professor Mary Stiasny congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected the first woman Chief Minister of Punjab and her passion for education, especially girl child education, teacher training, quality curriculum, skills and scholarships.

