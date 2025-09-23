Punjab govt transfers 13 officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has transferred and posted 13 officers of grades 17, 18, and 19, here on Tuesday.

According to the official notification, DG PILAC Benish Fatima Sahi has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (Development), Punjab. Special Secretary (Development), Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana has been posted as DG Planning and Development board Punjab against a vacant post, while Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Ghulam Saghir Shahid has been given the additional charge of DG PILAC.

Saima Saleem, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as MD Punjab Vocational Training Council, and Muhammad Tanveer Majid, also awaiting posting, has been appointed as DG Punjab Road Safety Authority on a vacant post.

Deputy Secretary Punjab Home Department Muhammad Nabeel Riaz has been posted as DG Punjab food Authority, while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Kasur Muhammad Murtaza Malik has been appointed as Chief Officer Faisalabad on a vacant post. Additional Commissioner General Kasur Salman Ayub has been assigned the additional charge of Additional Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Kasur.

Similarly, Fizza Arshad, awaiting posting, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Punjab Home Department, whereas Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs and sports Miss Iffat Nisa has been directed to report to S&GAD. Political Assistant Rajanpur Muhammad Qasim has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Punjab Home Department on a vacant post, while Deputy Secretary Board of Revenue Punjab Usman Ghani has been appointed as Political Assistant Rajanpur against a vacant post.