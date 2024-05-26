Punjab Police Provide Foolproof Security For Worship Places
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams in all districts of the province including Lahore ensured the best arrangements for security of worship places on Sunday.
The RPOs and DPOs formed effective plans especially for security of churches. SPs, supervisory officers personally checked the security arrangements of churches and important places. Additional police personnel and snipers were deployed at sensitive churches. Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite teams ensured effective patrolling around churches.
