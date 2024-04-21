QAU Alumni Demands To Declare University As Flagship Institution
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The old students of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, on the basis of exceptional performance in recent QS World University Ranking, demanded of the Federal government to declare QAU "Flagship Institution".
They also demanded to provide necessary financial support to overcome more than 500 million rupees annual deficit so that this prestigious institution may win more laurels at the regional and international levels.
The demand was made during an important meeting of the Core Committee of QAU Alumni Association Founders Group, attended by senior Quaidians under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdul Basit.
It was unanimously decided to continue practical efforts and strengthen existing initiatives aimed at the welfare of Quaidians, promoting togetherness, positivity & connectivity among Quaidians and paying back to alma mater.
It was also decided to establish Quaidians Commoners academy under the supervision of Mr. Khalid Masood, former Principal Secretary to President of Pakistan for providing guidance to young Quaidians.
Furthermore, it was resolved to strengthen Blood Donors Forum Pakistan (BDFP), resumption of Quaidians Mentorship and Scholarship Programs, installation of new Water Filtration system at QAU hostels and other social welfare projects aimed at paying back to the alma mater in practical terms.
The committee congratulated Vice Chancellor QAU, the faculty, employees , alumni, and students on securing impressive rankings in the QS subject ranking 2024.
The alumni also demanded to establish the Psychological Counselling Centre at the QAU campus to provide continuous counselling and help to the QAU students and assured their cooperation in this regard.
