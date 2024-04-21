Open Menu

QAU Alumni Demands To Declare University As Flagship Institution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

QAU alumni demands to declare university as Flagship Institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The old students of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, on the basis of exceptional performance in recent QS World University Ranking, demanded of the Federal government to declare QAU "Flagship Institution".

They also demanded to provide necessary financial support to overcome more than 500 million rupees annual deficit so that this prestigious institution may win more laurels at the regional and international levels.

The demand was made during an important meeting of the Core Committee of QAU Alumni Association Founders Group, attended by senior Quaidians under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdul Basit.

It was unanimously decided to continue practical efforts and strengthen existing initiatives aimed at the welfare of Quaidians, promoting togetherness, positivity & connectivity among Quaidians and paying back to alma mater.

It was also decided to establish Quaidians Commoners academy under the supervision of Mr. Khalid Masood, former Principal Secretary to President of Pakistan for providing guidance to young Quaidians.

Furthermore, it was resolved to strengthen Blood Donors Forum Pakistan (BDFP), resumption of Quaidians Mentorship and Scholarship Programs, installation of new Water Filtration system at QAU hostels and other social welfare projects aimed at paying back to the alma mater in practical terms.

The committee congratulated Vice Chancellor QAU, the faculty, employees , alumni, and students on securing impressive rankings in the QS subject ranking 2024.

The alumni also demanded to establish the Psychological Counselling Centre at the QAU campus to provide continuous counselling and help to the QAU students and assured their cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World President Of Pakistan Water Young May Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

15 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

15 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

15 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

15 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

15 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

15 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

15 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan