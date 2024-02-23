Quality Meal Being Serves At PSL Duty: CPO
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 09:55 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that a quality meal was being served to police officials performing duties during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) event at Multan Cricket Stadium
During his visit to the stadium on Friday, the city police officer said that foolproof security arrangements have been made during the mega cricket event, where more than 7,000 police officials have been deputed on security duty.
He said that besides various other initiatives for the welfare of the police officials, the best meal was being offered to officials performing duties on PSL security.
He said that meals were being distributed among officials, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
He said that SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi were supervising the meal distribution. He said that the meal supervisors have been directed to ensure the best quality meal.
He said that the officials from other districts, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), were also being offered meals during PSL duty.
