Open Menu

Quality Meal Being Serves At PSL Duty: CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that a quality meal was being served to police officials performing duties during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) event at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that a quality meal was being served to police officials performing duties during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) event at Multan Cricket Stadium.

During his visit to the stadium on Friday, the city police officer said that foolproof security arrangements have been made during the mega cricket event, where more than 7,000 police officials have been deputed on security duty. 

He said that besides various other initiatives for the welfare of the police officials, the best meal was being offered to officials performing duties on PSL security.

He said that meals were being distributed among officials, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

He said that SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SP City Division Hassan Raza Khakhi were supervising the meal distribution. He said that the meal supervisors have been directed to ensure the best quality meal.

He said that the officials from other districts, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), were also being offered meals during PSL duty.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Police Punjab Pakistan Super League Visit Traffic Event From Best

Recent Stories

Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking q ..

Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper

6 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-ele ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26

6 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrests 10 suspects

Kohat police arrests 10 suspects

8 minutes ago
 22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is ..

22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. ..

8 minutes ago
 DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Bar ..

DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat

8 minutes ago
 Tree plantation drive launched

Tree plantation drive launched

8 minutes ago
Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pak ..

Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani

8 minutes ago
 Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 mill ..

Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million

24 minutes ago
 PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

24 minutes ago
 Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at

Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at

24 minutes ago
 Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Con ..

Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest held

24 minutes ago
 City security arrangements reviewed

City security arrangements reviewed

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan