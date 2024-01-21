Radio Pakistan Hyderabad Holds Mehfil-e-Mushaira
Published January 21, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Radio Pakistan Hyderabad organized Mushahira in its MB Ansari Hall in which eminent poets of Sindhi and urdu Language participated.
The station director Radio Pakistan, Ali Akbar Hingorjo said that Radio Pakistan has started a series of Mushahira under title ‘Hum hain Sukhan Nawaz’ across the country under which sessions of Mushahira were being organized in different Radio station of Pakistan in which over 20 poets were presenting their poetry.
He said that the objective of organizing Mushahira was to continue the tradition of Radio Pakistan which was rendering services of poetry and literature since the inception of Pakistan.
Famous poets Taj Joyo, Ishaque Samejo, Ahmed Solangi, Syed Kazim Hussaini, Farooq Mughal, Gul Badan Jawaid Mirza, Jawaid Fayyaz Latif, Pir Ghulam Mujadid, Rana Naheed Rana, Ameer Arbab, Jawaid Sooz Halai & others presented their poetry. Eminent broadcaster Naseer Mirza hosted the Mushaira session while Muhammad Arif and Khalid Chandio supervised the program as the producers Station Director Ali Akbar Hingorjo and Muhammad Hussain were also present.
APP/nsm
