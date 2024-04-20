- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with private partnership for cultural exploration
Railways Revives 'Safari Tourist Train' With Private Partnership For Cultural Exploration
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 10:04 PM
The Pakistan Railway is set to breathe new life into tourism with the revival of its iconic "Safari Tourist Train," in collaboration with private company PK-Unicorn
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Railway is set to breathe new life into tourism with the revival of its iconic "Safari Tourist Train," in collaboration with private company PK-Unicorn.
Scheduled to commence operations from Sunday, the inaugural ceremony will be graced by dignitaries including Secretary Railway board Abdul-Malik and Divisional Superintendent Rawalpindi Noor Uddin at Golra Railway Station at 9:00 AM.
According to the PR sources on Saturday, passengers and guests will indulge in a delectable breakfast spread before embarking on a journey rich in cultural exploration.
Travelers will be treated to face painting, music, and insights into the historical significance of the Pothohar region en route to Attock Khurd Station via Hassan Abdaal. Upon arrival, a plethora of activities awaits, from river visits to camel riding, complemented by a sumptuous lunch featuring local delicacies. The "Safari Tourist Train" promises an enriching experience, boasting three coaches and a parlor car. With fares ranging from Rs 2000 for economy class to Rs 4500 for a deluxe package inclusive of meals, this initiative aims to promote tourism while celebrating the vibrant heritage of Pakistan's heartland.
Recent Stories
Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects
Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities in Muzaffaranad Division in las ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Pays visit to special Ad ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announces reforms in healthcare sy ..
CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities
Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cin ..
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi
Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws
Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister
ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uphold neutrality, maintain peace
Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharjeel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects1 minute ago
-
Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities in Muzaffaranad Division in last 24 hours: SDMA1 minute ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announces reforms in healthcare system1 minute ago
-
CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities1 minute ago
-
Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods1 minute ago
-
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema31 minutes ago
-
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi31 minutes ago
-
Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws31 minutes ago
-
Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister30 minutes ago
-
ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uphold neutrality, maintain peace30 minutes ago
-
Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharjeel30 minutes ago
-
Bushra medical reports prove PTI allegations wrong: Azma Bukhari30 minutes ago