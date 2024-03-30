Rally Held To Protest Against Non-recovery Of Priya Kumari
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Shaheed Bilqees Chandio organization Sindh and Watan Pakistan Aman here on Saturday organized a rally against non-recovery of innocent Priya Kumari.
According to details, the rally was started from Sindh University old campus and culminated at Hyderabad Press Club.
Addressing the rally, eminent Lawyer Nisar Ahmed Chandio said that Priya Kumari, who belonged to a nobel Hindu family of Sangar, was disappeared since two and half years but nobody knows about her whereabout that whether she was dead or alive. He demanded the Sindh Government to take sincere efforts for the early release of innocent girl and handover to the parents.
Advocate Abdul Wahab Munshi Abdul Hakeem Chandio Advocate, Bahzad Memon, Rabia Baloch General Secretary Bilqees Chandio organization, Ali Akber Soomro writer Vice Chairman SBCO, Siraj Ahmed Gopang, Gulzar Ahmed JUnamai Advocate High Court , Nazeer Qureshi Women activist, Sajida Qazi, nazeer Yousuf Chandio, DileepKumar Chairman Watan Pakistan aman and Gul Naz Baloch woman activist and large number of students and citizens participated in the rally.
