Rapid Response Unit Established To Combat Menace Of Narcotics In Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In order to combat the growing menace of narcotics and respond swiftly against drug peddlers smugglers and suppliers, a Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Narcotics Control has been established with immediate effect.
According to the office order issued here by the Secretary of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, the headquarters of the RRU will be the office of the Director General of Narcotics Control in Karachi.
The Rapid Response Unit will function round the clock, including public Holidays to ensure prompt response to narcotics-related activities under the direct supervision and necessary support of the DG Narcotics Control Sindh.
The order stated that the DG Sindh and the Director of Narcotics Control Karachi were asked to provide suitable office space to the Rapid Response Unit.
