Rawalpindi Police elevates 43 ASIs and 24 HCs to higher ranks in major promotion drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa has issued promotion orders of 43 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and 24 Head Constables on the recommendations of the departmental board.

A special departmental board was formed and chaired by RPO Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa, while the board members included City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, DPO Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, DPO Chakwal Captain (retd) Wahid Mehmood and DPO Jhelum Nasir Mehmood Bajwa.

The board made its recommendations after checking the excellent service record and all the data of all the personnel, based on these recommendations, 43 ASIs were promoted to Sub-Inspectors (SI) whereas 24 head constables were promoted to the post of (ASI).

Among those who were promoted to the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) from ASI are Muhammad Maqsood, Ijaz Mahmood, Abid Ali, Arshad Mahmood, Nawaz Hussain, Muhammad Fayaz, Babar Khan, Ishtiaq Ali, Murtaza Aslam, Imad Anwar, Sagheer Ahmed, Saqib Sattar, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Faisal, Shahid Akhtar, Zakir Hussain, Azhar Iqbal, Nauman Mahmood, Muhammad Kamran, Sadaqat Ali, Imran Mahmood, Amir Hussain, Muhammad Ramzan. , Naqeeb Al Hasan, Aamir Ali, Ansrahyat Khan, Shahid Mahmood, Numan Shehzad, Saeeda Akram, Nabeel Javed, Qasim Hussain, Adil Hussain, while among those promoted subject to the completion of Pending Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) are Muhammad Altaf, Aamir Mehmood, Saroor Mehdi.

Basheer Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Farooq, Khurram Shehzad, Rashid Ali, Akmal Khan, Adnan Sikandar, Azad Khan, while among those promoted to the post of ASI from Head Constable, Sattar Ahmed, Shahzad Akhtar, Muhammad Faisal Iqbal, Yasir Ali, Syed Muhammad Ali, Aamir Ali Khan, Kamran Rasheed, Waqar Haider, Ijaz Yusuf, Aamir Shahzad, Arif Mahmood, Abdul Salam, Imran Adalat, Naseer Ahmed, Asif Ali, Wasim Akhtar, Muhammad Mursaleen, Muhammad Aqeel, Muhammad Irfan, Aamir Khan, Muhammad Ikram, Shehbaz Ahmad, while those promoted subject to the completion of Pending ACRs include Faheem Khan, Ahmed Nawaz.

Expressing his congratulations to the newly promoted officials, RPO Babar Sarfraz emphasized the importance of diligent and dedicated service in fulfilling the enhanced responsibilities that come with their new ranks. He reiterated that these promotions align with the directives of the Inspector General of Punjab, ensuring timely recognition of exemplary performance within the force.