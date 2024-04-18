RCB destroys 200 Kg of unhealthy meat

RCB's Food Control Cell destroyed 200 Kg of unhealthy meat recovered during its raids on meat shops and slaughter houses here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) RCB's Food Control Cell destroyed 200 Kg of unhealthy meat recovered during its raids on meat shops and slaughter houses here on Thursday.

During the raids on illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops in Dhoke Syedan, Masriyal Road and Hasnain Street areas a considerable amount of meat was seized.

The unhealthy and discoloured meat was stored in shops which was to be supplied to hotels. Notices were served to many of the shopkeepers who were selling unstamped meat.

CEO Rawalpindi Cantonment board, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi termed the elements involved in selling or buying unhealthy meat were a nuisance to the society.

The circle is getting narrower against those doing dirty business, he said adding they will not be forgiven.

He further said that the sale of substandard items will not be allowed in localities of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.

Spokesman RCB said that strict eye has been put on illegal and substandard food selling. He informed that raids against such culprits would be further intensified.