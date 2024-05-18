RDA Enforcement Squad Intensifies Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The task force constituted to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, has accelerated its operation.
According to the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted an operation against four schemes including Centaury Town, Taqwa Town, Green Enclave, and Rawat Enclave in Mouza Bagga Sheikhan, Gurha Bertha and on Main Kallar Syedan Road in Rawat.
The site offices of the illegal housing schemes were sealed besides demolishing containers, boundary walls and other infrastructure during the operation.
The spokesperson informed that the operation was supervised by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak, along with the Director General (DG) RDA, the Additional DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.
He said that on the instructions of the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators.
He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check the status of the housing societies at the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.
The spokesman informed that despite warnings to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots, and development work, the owners of the illegal housing projects were running booking offices in violation of the regulations.
The joint operation team included officials from the RDA, the Police Station Rawat and representatives from the District Administration. Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA/Incharge Enforcement Squad, Shiza Butt, Assistant Director Planning RDA, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members took part in the operation.
Recent Stories
Nawaz calls for accountability of all including former judges ‘who damaged Pak ..
2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews health services at BHUs2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts captivating Sarangi evening12 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption court sentences Food Inspector in corruption case12 minutes ago
-
CPEC to inject new impetus to Pak-China relationship, says Chinese DCM22 minutes ago
-
4 dacoits arrested, weapons, valuables recovered22 minutes ago
-
Nawaz calls for accountability of all including former judges ‘who damaged Pakistan’23 minutes ago
-
FDA DG orders redressing public complaints32 minutes ago
-
Minister for controlling employment with skilled training32 minutes ago
-
Lone along with Friends of Kashmir reps apprise US MP on Indian atrocities32 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to accelerate operation against WASA defaulters32 minutes ago
-
International Museum Day observed in the Taxila Museum42 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Khan elected as President of KP Karate Association for next term42 minutes ago