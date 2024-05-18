Open Menu

RDA Enforcement Squad Intensifies Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The task force constituted to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, has accelerated its operation.

According to the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Spokesman, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted an operation against four schemes including Centaury Town, Taqwa Town, Green Enclave, and Rawat Enclave in Mouza Bagga Sheikhan, Gurha Bertha and on Main Kallar Syedan Road in Rawat.

The site offices of the illegal housing schemes were sealed besides demolishing containers, boundary walls and other infrastructure during the operation.

The spokesperson informed that the operation was supervised by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak, along with the Director General (DG) RDA, the Additional DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

He said that on the instructions of the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators.

He advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check the status of the housing societies at the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

The spokesman informed that despite warnings to stop illegal advertisements, booking of the plots, and development work, the owners of the illegal housing projects were running booking offices in violation of the regulations.

The joint operation team included officials from the RDA, the Police Station Rawat and representatives from the District Administration. Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA/Incharge Enforcement Squad, Shiza Butt, Assistant Director Planning RDA, RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members took part in the operation.

