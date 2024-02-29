Open Menu

RDA Issues Notice To Owner Of Illegal Housing Scheme Olive Dale Farm Houses

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RDA issues notice to owner of illegal housing scheme Olive Dale Farm Houses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notice to a private illegal housing scheme namely Olive Dale Farm Houses at Mouza Jatli, Mandra-Chakwal Road Rawalpindi.

According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate issued notice to Anas Bilal, the owner of Olive Dale Farm Houses.

He said the DG had also directed the Director MP&TE that action should be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing and FIR would also be lodged against the owner of the illegal housing scheme. The sponsors of illegal housing scheme had also been warned to stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing scheme and contact RDA for getting NOC/approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

He said that on the directions of the DG, the public was advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and check their status on RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.

The spokesman said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements. The Planning Wing RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing, FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Rawalpindi Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR Housing

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

2 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

2 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

3 hours ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

3 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

3 hours ago
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

16 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

16 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan