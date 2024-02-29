RDA Issues Notice To Owner Of Illegal Housing Scheme Olive Dale Farm Houses
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has issued notice to a private illegal housing scheme namely Olive Dale Farm Houses at Mouza Jatli, Mandra-Chakwal Road Rawalpindi.
According to RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate issued notice to Anas Bilal, the owner of Olive Dale Farm Houses.
He said the DG had also directed the Director MP&TE that action should be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing and FIR would also be lodged against the owner of the illegal housing scheme. The sponsors of illegal housing scheme had also been warned to stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing scheme and contact RDA for getting NOC/approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the violators.
He said that on the directions of the DG, the public was advised not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and check their status on RDA website www.rda.gop.pk.
The spokesman said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through advertisements. The Planning Wing RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing, FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes.
