Open Menu

Rescuer Staffer Killed, Another Critical As Strike With Standing Trolley

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Rescuer staffer killed, another critical as strike with standing trolley

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A bike rider rescue official was killed while another sustained serious injuries when they struck fiercely with a standing trolley loaded with sugarcane.

According to the local rescue control room, the two rescue officials were moving back to their homes after official duty by separate motorbikes. In the meantime, as the darkness of the night prevailed heavily, both of them struck the rear part of the trolley standing at Muzaffargarh-Dera Ghazi Khan road near Nur Cobra stop.

Upon information, the rescue control room dispatched an ambulance to the place of the accident before informing the police after the concerned jurisdiction.

The rescue staff immediately shifted the fellow victims including Mohammed Imran, 27, son of Mohammad Abdullah and Tariq Hussain, 31, Son of Talib Hussain to Indus Hospital. From there, they were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan following emergency conditions.

As soon as both of them arrived at the hospital, the 27-year-old Mohammad Imran succumbed to injuries. The condition of Tariq Hussain was too stated to be quite critical.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Police Road Ghazi From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

2 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

10 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

11 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

11 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

11 hours ago
QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

11 hours ago
 MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March ..

MQM-P to celebrate its electoral victory on March 1

11 hours ago
 HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enh ..

HRMIS to digitize data of BHD’s employees to enhance medical staff efficiency

11 hours ago
 Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

11 hours ago
 AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian ..

AJK PM terms Feb 27 as victory day against Indian space violation

11 hours ago
 Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and st ..

Israeli forces stop Gaza aid convoy, detain and strip-search paramedics: UN

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan