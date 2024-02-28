Rescuer Staffer Killed, Another Critical As Strike With Standing Trolley
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 10:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A bike rider rescue official was killed while another sustained serious injuries when they struck fiercely with a standing trolley loaded with sugarcane.
According to the local rescue control room, the two rescue officials were moving back to their homes after official duty by separate motorbikes. In the meantime, as the darkness of the night prevailed heavily, both of them struck the rear part of the trolley standing at Muzaffargarh-Dera Ghazi Khan road near Nur Cobra stop.
Upon information, the rescue control room dispatched an ambulance to the place of the accident before informing the police after the concerned jurisdiction.
The rescue staff immediately shifted the fellow victims including Mohammed Imran, 27, son of Mohammad Abdullah and Tariq Hussain, 31, Son of Talib Hussain to Indus Hospital. From there, they were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan following emergency conditions.
As soon as both of them arrived at the hospital, the 27-year-old Mohammad Imran succumbed to injuries. The condition of Tariq Hussain was too stated to be quite critical.
