RPO Awarded Commendation Certificate To SHO Chakri
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 06:19 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) for Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, has awarded commendation certificate to Sub-Inspector (SHO) Chakri for his swift response on the complaint of overseas Pakistani
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) for Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, has awarded commendation certificate to Sub-Inspector (SHO) Chakri for his swift response on the complaint of overseas Pakistani.
The RPO gave a certificate of appreciation to SHO Chakri, acknowledging his exemplary performance.
The commendation came after SHO Luqman Pasha, stationed at Chakri police station, promptly addressed a complaint from an overseas Pakistani.
Upon receiving the plea, SHO Chakri took immediate action to transfer land from grabbers to overseas Pakistani.
RPO Rawalpindi, speaking at the ceremony, emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding outstanding police officers for their dedication and efficiency.
He reiterated that the officers showing exemplary performance will get awards and encouragement within the force.
Recent Stories
WB, IFC express continued support for Pakistan's development agendas
IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission
SFA inspects food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri
APHC pays rich tributes to Dr. Guru, urges resolution of Kashmir dispute
AJK people face sudden price hike during holy month
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures foolproof security arrangements f ..
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission14 minutes ago
-
SFA inspects food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri5 seconds ago
-
APHC pays rich tributes to Dr. Guru, urges resolution of Kashmir dispute8 seconds ago
-
AJK people face sudden price hike during holy month9 seconds ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures foolproof security arrangements for Chinese nationals ..11 seconds ago
-
SC larger bench to take up IHC's judges letter case as suo-motu39 minutes ago
-
Armed men attack police in Bahawalnagar39 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as returned candidate on NA-20739 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as Himalayan snow melts39 minutes ago
-
Body of missing boy found in fields in DI Khan39 minutes ago
-
Thousands sit in Aitkaf in Bahawalpur39 minutes ago
-
Endowment funds extend date for receipt of proposals49 minutes ago