RPO Awarded Commendation Certificate To SHO Chakri

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 06:19 PM

RPO awarded commendation certificate to SHO Chakri

Regional Police Officer (RPO) for Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, has awarded commendation certificate to Sub-Inspector (SHO) Chakri for his swift response on the complaint of overseas Pakistani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) for Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfaraz Alpa, has awarded commendation certificate to Sub-Inspector (SHO) Chakri for his swift response on the complaint of overseas Pakistani.

The RPO gave a certificate of appreciation to SHO Chakri, acknowledging his exemplary performance.

The commendation came after SHO Luqman Pasha, stationed at Chakri police station, promptly addressed a complaint from an overseas Pakistani.

Upon receiving the plea, SHO Chakri took immediate action to transfer land from grabbers to overseas Pakistani.

RPO Rawalpindi, speaking at the ceremony, emphasized the importance of recognizing and rewarding outstanding police officers for their dedication and efficiency.

He reiterated that the officers showing exemplary performance will get awards and encouragement within the force.

