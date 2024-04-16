Rs.769.2 million fine imposed on 7,336 electricity thieves in 220 days: FESCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed a fine of Rs.769.2 million on 7336 electricity thieves caught during last 220 days of an anti-power-theft campaign.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that the company had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 220 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 7336 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.769.2 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 17.2 million in addition to getting cases registered against all 7336 accused whereas the police had arrested 6059 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.548.1 million, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1735 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

188.5 million on them under the head of 4277,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1269 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.131.5 million under 3075,000 detection units. Similarly, 838 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.89.8 million under 2498,000 detection units. He further said that 1072 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.110 million under 2169,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 1895 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.185.9 million for 3926,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 527 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.63.3 million for 1258,000 detection units, the spokesman added.