Rs.869.4m Fine Imposed On 8447 Power Pilferers In 262 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 8447 power pilferers during last 262 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.869.4 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 19.6 million detection units were charged and 8323 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations. As many as 7918 domestic, 265 commercial, 235 agricultural and 29 industrial consumers were involved in power theft.

The police arrested 6579 pilferers so far including 42 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovery of Rs.626.5 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2002 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.202.

8 million on them under the head of 4628,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1525 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.158.5 million under 3755,000 detection units.

Similarly, 957 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.100.4 million under 2796,000 detection units.

He further said that 1228 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.132 million under 2827,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2153 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.206.2 million for 4284,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 582 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.69.3 million for 1381,000 detection units, spokesman added.

