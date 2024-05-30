Rs.874.9m fine imposed on 8,498 power pilferers

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs.874.9 million fine on 8,498 electricity thieves, caught during the last 264 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs.874.9 million fine on 8,498 electricity thieves, caught during the last 264 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in eight districts of its region and during 264 days of the campaign, the anti-theft teams of the company caught 8,498 power pilferers.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.874.9 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 19.8 million in addition to getting cases registered against the accused.

The police had arrested 6,605 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.631.5 million from defaulters, he added.