RWMC busy in cleanliness of Cricket stadium despite rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Pakistan -New Zealand cricket T-20 series matches despite the rains.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the Double Road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches till the end of the game.

Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the RWMC workers made all-out efforts to keep the city clear of any problems during the last two days’ rain.

He said that RWMC workers worked day and night to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding adding that

additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms had also been addressed promptly.