Open Menu

RWMC Busy In Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium Despite Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

RWMC busy in cleanliness of Cricket stadium despite rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Pakistan -New Zealand cricket T-20 series matches despite the rains.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the Double Road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches till the end of the game.

Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the RWMC workers made all-out efforts to keep the city clear of any problems during the last two days’ rain.

He said that RWMC workers worked day and night to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding adding that

additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms had also been addressed promptly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Water Social Media Company Road Faizabad Rawalpindi From Rains

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

48 minutes ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

57 minutes ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

1 hour ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

2 hours ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

2 hours ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

3 hours ago
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

5 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

18 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan