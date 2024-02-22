Sadia Rashid For Joint Efforts To Raise Female Literacy Rate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM
President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Sadia Rashid, stressing joint efforts for educating daughters said that the literacy rate among girls and women in Pakistan is very low compared to other developing countries
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Sadia Rashid, stressing joint efforts for educating daughters said that the literacy rate among girls and women in Pakistan is very low compared to other developing countries.
She, while addressing a session of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, Karachi titled "Pakistan's Daughters Future" held at Madinat-ul-Hikma on Thursday, outlined negative social attitudes, lack of educational facilities to girls, poverty and cultural barriers based on outdated and stereotyped ideas as major reasons of low female literacy rate in the country.
Sadia Rashid said "our country is now on the journey of development. In such a situation, keeping half of the country's population away from the fields of science and technology means stopping its overall development."
There is a need to encourage girls at all levels to access modern sciences and media has a great responsibility to play its role in shaping public opinion on this important topic, she added.
Prof Dr Yasmin Farooqui addressing as chief guest paid tribute to Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed for establishing Hamdard and promotion of education in the country.
She said that the way of education is the best approach in which element of training is clearly embedded. Every person who is associated with teaching is not an educationist, this honor is the specialty of those great personalities, who provide thought to the society for education and establish an educational institution, she added.
Minor speakers including Leader of the House Ayesha Fawad, Leader of Opposition Syed Muhammad Shuja, Sara Jamal, Laiba Mehrullah, Maryam Ansar and Qareena Awan said that to purify our society from darkness and wrong customs and practices, it was necessary to pay attention to the education of men and women, besides educating girls side by side with boys in all kinds of science and education disciplines.
In the meeting, students of different schools presented tableaus according to their topics. The meeting ended with the prayer for Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed which were offered by the students of Hamdard Public school and Hamdard Village School.
Recent Stories
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea
All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments ca ..
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder
May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attends funeral, offers ..
Voucher stipend program in offing for enrollment of out of school children in KP
Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenure
Century partnerships flourish: PSL Season 9 witnessing record-breaking collabora ..
Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar
VC for align curriculum with market demand
Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 27
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jail admin submits answer in Bushra Bibi's plea4 minutes ago
-
All set for anti-polio campaign in Sukkur4 minutes ago
-
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal appointments case4 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder4 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC cancels Asad Umar's interim bail over non-appearance4 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq attends funeral, offers condolences4 minutes ago
-
Voucher stipend program in offing for enrollment of out of school children in KP4 minutes ago
-
Borrowings decrease during caretaker govt’s tenure4 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar25 minutes ago
-
VC for align curriculum with market demand37 minutes ago
-
Fawad Chaudhry bail case adjourned till Feb 2737 minutes ago
-
World scouts day marked42 minutes ago