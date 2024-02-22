Open Menu

Sadia Rashid For Joint Efforts To Raise Female Literacy Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM

President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Sadia Rashid, stressing joint efforts for educating daughters said that the literacy rate among girls and women in Pakistan is very low compared to other developing countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Sadia Rashid, stressing joint efforts for educating daughters said that the literacy rate among girls and women in Pakistan is very low compared to other developing countries.

She, while addressing a session of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, Karachi titled "Pakistan's Daughters Future" held at Madinat-ul-Hikma on Thursday, outlined negative social attitudes, lack of educational facilities to girls, poverty and cultural barriers based on outdated and stereotyped ideas as major reasons of low female literacy rate in the country.

Sadia Rashid said "our country is now on the journey of development. In such a situation, keeping half of the country's population away from the fields of science and technology means stopping its overall development."

There is a need to encourage girls at all levels to access modern sciences and media has a great responsibility to play its role in shaping public opinion on this important topic, she added.

Prof Dr Yasmin Farooqui addressing as chief guest paid tribute to Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed for establishing Hamdard and promotion of education in the country.

She said that the way of education is the best approach in which element of training is clearly embedded. Every person who is associated with teaching is not an educationist, this honor is the specialty of those great personalities, who provide thought to the society for education and establish an educational institution, she added.

Minor speakers including Leader of the House Ayesha Fawad, Leader of Opposition Syed Muhammad Shuja, Sara Jamal, Laiba Mehrullah, Maryam Ansar and Qareena Awan said that to purify our society from darkness and wrong customs and practices, it was necessary to pay attention to the education of men and women, besides educating girls side by side with boys in all kinds of science and education disciplines.

In the meeting, students of different schools presented tableaus according to their topics. The meeting ended with the prayer for Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed which were offered by the students of Hamdard Public school and Hamdard Village School.

