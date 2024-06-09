Sale Of Sacrificial Animals Begins
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 12:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The sacrificial animals have started arriving in Rawalpindi division from far-flung areas of the country for sale ahead of Eidul Azha.
The animals can be seen in Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Fowara Chowk, Dengi Khoi, Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Benazir Bhutto road, Bakra Mandi, Lal Kurti, Dheri Hassanabad, Saddar Bazaar and other areas.
At the moment, animal prices are quite high and beyond the reach of the common man, though, these prices are expected to fall closer to the annual religious festival.
Meanwhile, the City District Government Rawalpindi has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into the city.
As per the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals have been restricted on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.
The decision to ban the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals had been taken to maintain cleanliness and avoid pollution in the city.
Rawalpindi District Administration has set up 11 temporary cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Adha in different tehsils of the district for sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.
Rawalpindi Cantonment board has arranged all facilities in the biggest cattle market of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad set up at Bhatta Chowk near Koh Noor Mill.
The market was set up on modern lines where, besides water, veterinary doctors would be available to check the health of the animals.
The RCB has also formed teams to check illegal cattle markets in the cantonment areas, RCB spokesman said, adding that no vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals to residential areas.
395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Livestock Deptt takes solid steps to control spread of diseases on Eid ul Adha22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 391 kg drugs; arrests 18 accused22 minutes ago
-
Admin finalizing arrangements at public transport terminals to facilitate passengers42 minutes ago
-
GPO set up new counter for Sunday42 minutes ago
-
District Administration sets up 11 cattle markets for sale, purchase of sacrificial animals1 hour ago
-
DC reviews weekly efforts on dengue control, market management1 hour ago
-
Minister Shaikh leads Boat Rally to mark "World Ocean Day"12 hours ago
-
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson12 hours ago
-
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season12 hours ago
-
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural12 hours ago
-
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro12 hours ago
-
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra12 hours ago