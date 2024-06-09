Sale of sacrificial animals begins

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The sacrificial animals have started arriving in Rawalpindi division from far-flung areas of the country for sale ahead of Eidul Azha.

The animals can be seen in Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Fowara Chowk, Dengi Khoi, Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Benazir Bhutto road, Bakra Mandi, Lal Kurti, Dheri Hassanabad, Saddar Bazaar and other areas.

At the moment, animal prices are quite high and beyond the reach of the common man, though, these prices are expected to fall closer to the annual religious festival.

Meanwhile, the City District Government Rawalpindi has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into the city.

As per the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals have been restricted on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The decision to ban the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals had been taken to maintain cleanliness and avoid pollution in the city.

Rawalpindi District Administration has set up 11 temporary cattle markets in connection with Eid-ul-Adha in different tehsils of the district for sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.

Rawalpindi Cantonment board has arranged all facilities in the biggest cattle market of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad set up at Bhatta Chowk near Koh Noor Mill.

The market was set up on modern lines where, besides water, veterinary doctors would be available to check the health of the animals.

The RCB has also formed teams to check illegal cattle markets in the cantonment areas, RCB spokesman said, adding that no vendor would be allowed to bring sacrificial animals to residential areas.

