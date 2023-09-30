Open Menu

Sami Saeed Reaffirms Pakistan’s Support For Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ZANGILAN (Azerbaijan) , (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023)Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed has reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, highlighting the importance of the long-standing economic cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

The minister made these remarks while talking to the media after the opening ceremony of the second Azerbaijan National Urban Forum and Global Observance of World Habitat Day-2023 held here as part of the Azerbaijan Urban Week, a news release said on Saturday.

The event was organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), under the theme "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities."
The minister said “The Government of Pakistan and its people fully support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Azerbaijani and express solidarity with Azerbaijan."

The key objective of the forum is 'to discuss the emerging urban challenges, collaborative approaches for regional resilience & sustainable development, resilience & sustainable development, strategies action and international collaboration and opportunities and others."
It is noted that last year, the first National Urban Forum was held in Aghdam city of Azerbaijan, one of the liberated territories which was also totally destroyed.

Now a massive reconstruction activity in underway there.

The second forum is being held in Zangilan, which is now being totally reconstructed along with the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The minister appreciated the government of Azerbaijan for conducting a successful 2nd National Urban Forum which played a vital role in the reconstruction of destroyed cities.

He noted the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations and reiterated to further strengthen relations with a focus on different fields like trade, connectivity, energy, tourism and Information Technology.

During his visit, the minister met with the Chairman State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev and discussed various avenues of collaboration between the two countries.

Sami Saeed highlighted the recently launched Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) for Pakistan Floods 2022. He said that Pakistan was badly hit by the flood in 2022 that affected 33 million people and this framework would help in making a resilient infrastructure.

The Federal minister also interacted with his counterparts from Kyrgyzstan and Cambodia and discussed with them matters of mutual interest.

He also visited the Agali Smart Village and school in Zangilan, where he interacted with students.

The minister was given a briefing on the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts after the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in this city.

