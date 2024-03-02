Sarfraz Terms Lack Of Good Governance, Climate Change And Terrorism Big Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Balochistan newly elected Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that the lack of good governance, terrorism and climate change were the major challenges of the province
Speaking on the floor of provincial assembly on Saturday, he emphasized for the promotion of the politics of reconciliation as Pakistan People's Party believes in the policy of reconciliation.
He termed his unopposed election as chief minister as good tradition and said that all the people sitting here deserve tribute. He appealed to the disgruntled people to join the mainstream and play their role in the development of the country.
The chief minister emphasized the need of talks with opposition parties for development of the province and formation of sustainable solution of other issues.
He said that positive criticism would be welcomed and urged to avoid destructive politics in the broader interest of the country.
He said a road map would be shared for the sustainable development and resolving common challenges of the province.
He said the PPP would work for the welfare of the public and resolve the challenges faced by Balochistan government.
Sarfraz said the solution of the Balochistan’s problem is possible through dialogues.
The newly elected chief minister thanked the members of the assembly and said that he will take all the political parties on board.
Sardar Sarfraz Bugti said that only Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was the guarantor to drag the country out of the prevailing problems and crises.
“Balochistan was facing multifaceted challenges. It was the PPP that gave the constitution to Pakistan the party will serve Pakistan in the future as well.”
He said emergency has been imposed in the education sector, after the 18th amendment, all responsibility falls on us and we will make collective efforts to fix the governance system.
The province has good infrastructure in the health sector and would improve through public private partnership.
The newly-elected Balochistan CM said that the people sitting on the mountains should become part of the mainstream.
Sarfraz Bugti said that we have to increase our revenue and impart technical training among the youth.
The provincial government has low share of remittance which would be increased to export trained youth force.
He said that many areas of the province including Kharan and Gwadar have been severely affected by the floods.
