Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad  

The Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence is due to engage in discussions with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, with a primary focus on bolstering collaboration in the realm of defense.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2024) Major General Engineer Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Defence, on Wednesday arrived, receiving a warm welcome from a prominent Pakistani delegation upon his arrival.

During a dinner hosted in Islamabad in honor of the visiting Saudi delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the potential for the discussions to inaugurate a new era of close cooperation. He anticipated the signing of agreements worth billions of Dollars in the coming weeks and months, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.

Expressing contentment over the progress in areas of mutual interest, the Prime Minister conveyed optimism regarding a potential visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan for the occasion of signing these agreements, expressing gratitude to the Crown Prince for dispatching a high-level delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, to expedite Saudi investment in Pakistan.

In response, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud expressed appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the Pakistani side. He also acknowledged the cooperation between the two nations, envisioning a new phase of partnership and fraternity through tangible economic collaboration that would benefit both countries.