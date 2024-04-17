Saudi Assistant Minister Of Defence Reaches Islamabad
, ,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2024 | 02:06 PM
The Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence is due to engage in discussions with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, with a primary focus on bolstering collaboration in the realm of defense.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2024) Major General Engineer Talal bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Defence, on Wednesday arrived, receiving a warm welcome from a prominent Pakistani delegation upon his arrival.
The Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence is due to engage in discussions with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, with a Primary focus on bolstering collaboration in the realm of defense.
During a dinner hosted in Islamabad in honor of the visiting Saudi delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the potential for the discussions to inaugurate a new era of close cooperation. He anticipated the signing of agreements worth billions of Dollars in the coming weeks and months, underscoring the significance of this collaboration.
Expressing contentment over the progress in areas of mutual interest, the Prime Minister conveyed optimism regarding a potential visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan for the occasion of signing these agreements, expressing gratitude to the Crown Prince for dispatching a high-level delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, to expedite Saudi investment in Pakistan.
In response, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud expressed appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the Pakistani side. He also acknowledged the cooperation between the two nations, envisioning a new phase of partnership and fraternity through tangible economic collaboration that would benefit both countries.
Recent Stories
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Railways develops a comprehensive solar strategy to save billions8 minutes ago
-
Teaching Training Institutes to be upgraded in Sindh: CS8 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of youth arrested, booked under PSA in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti8 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur police lodge FIR over Millat Express incident8 minutes ago
-
No leniency will be shown to drug dealers: Sharjeel Memon18 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city18 minutes ago
-
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference21 minutes ago
-
&MP launches special drive against extra, improper lights in vehicles39 minutes ago
-
NH&MP launches special drive against extra, improper lights in vehicles39 minutes ago
-
Body of minor girl missing after a boat sinking in Kund park Recovered49 minutes ago
-
KP releases Rs 50m for rain-affected districts59 minutes ago
-
No restriction on foreign tourists in KP: DG Tourism59 minutes ago