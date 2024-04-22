Open Menu

Saudi Delegation Visits Jinnah International Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Saudi delegation visits Jinnah International Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A two-member delegation from Saudi Arabia paid a visit to Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi on Sunday.

Accompanied by the Saudi Consulate General in Karachi, the purpose of their visit was to inspect the airport's facilities and discuss the arrangements for the route to the Makkah project.

Upon their arrival, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the Civil Aviation Authority's acting Airport Manager (APM), as well as representatives from other agencies. During their visit, APM provided the delegation with a comprehensive tour of the airport's facilities.

The delegation was shown the path Hajj pilgrims would take starting from the main entrance and leading them to the immigration area.

The delegation showed particular interest in the entry process for intending pilgrims and the allocation of immigration space. Other key points discussed were related to allocation of immigration hall, private Hajj pilgrims, differentiating between government and private scheme pilgrims, among others.

Furthermore, emphasis was placed on the importance of pilgrims arriving at least 5 hours prior to their flight, ensuring sufficient time for necessary procedures and preparations before their departure.

Related Topics

Karachi Hajj Visit Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia Sunday From Government Airport

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

3 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

3 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

4 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

6 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

6 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

1 day ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan