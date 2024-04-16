Open Menu

Saudi Delegation's Visit To Usher In New Era Of Close Cooperation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the visit of the Saudi high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud would usher in a new era of very close cooperation in coming months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the visit of the Saudi high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud would usher in a new era of very close cooperation in coming months.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by him in honour of the Saudi Foreign Minister and his delegation, the prime minister said the Saudi delegation's visit had conveyed a message of hope and happiness to the people of Pakistan.

The visit would help promote trade and climate dialogue between the two countries, besides investment for mutual advantage, he added.

“I am very happy to know that today’s discussion took place successfully and there has been very satisfactory progress between the two sides as areas of mutual interest have been highlighted.

PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that multi-billion Dollar agreements would be signed between the two sides and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman would likely to visit Pakistan to grace the occasion.

He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was a model that had been carved out in 2023.

It was a very robust mechanism supervised by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Apex Committee in which the Chief of Army Staff was a prominent member along with politicians and others, he added.

The Saudi foreign minister, on the occasion, said the two brotherly countries were initiating a new phase of bilateral partnership, including real and tangible economic cooperation.

He assured that Saudi Arabia would work hand in hand with Pakistan in promoting bilateral economic relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Army Dollar Visit Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

3 minutes ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

3 minutes ago
 Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 gir ..

Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued

3 minutes ago
 Man killed in Attock

Man killed in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, bio ..

Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels

3 minutes ago
Empowering women economically crucial for society ..

Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar

47 minutes ago
 Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

46 minutes ago
 Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in ..

Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute

47 minutes ago
 Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates ' ..

Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law

51 minutes ago
 Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weat ..

Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city

49 minutes ago
 Railways police seek cancellation bail of constabl ..

Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan