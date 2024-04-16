- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Saudi Delegation's Visit To Usher In New Era Of Close Cooperation: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the visit of the Saudi high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud would usher in a new era of very close cooperation in coming months
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the visit of the Saudi high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud would usher in a new era of very close cooperation in coming months.
Speaking at a dinner hosted by him in honour of the Saudi Foreign Minister and his delegation, the prime minister said the Saudi delegation's visit had conveyed a message of hope and happiness to the people of Pakistan.
The visit would help promote trade and climate dialogue between the two countries, besides investment for mutual advantage, he added.
“I am very happy to know that today’s discussion took place successfully and there has been very satisfactory progress between the two sides as areas of mutual interest have been highlighted.
”
PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that multi-billion Dollar agreements would be signed between the two sides and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman would likely to visit Pakistan to grace the occasion.
He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was a model that had been carved out in 2023.
It was a very robust mechanism supervised by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Apex Committee in which the Chief of Army Staff was a prominent member along with politicians and others, he added.
The Saudi foreign minister, on the occasion, said the two brotherly countries were initiating a new phase of bilateral partnership, including real and tangible economic cooperation.
He assured that Saudi Arabia would work hand in hand with Pakistan in promoting bilateral economic relations.
Recent Stories
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued
Man killed in Attock
Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels
Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar
Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin
Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute
Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law
Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city
Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued3 minutes ago
-
Man killed in Attock3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels3 minutes ago
-
Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar47 minutes ago
-
Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman51 minutes ago
-
Fawad Chaudhry implicated in 40 cases, LHC told50 minutes ago
-
PDMA Punjab ready to deal with series of rains50 minutes ago
-
DC directs to enforce newly fixed Roti, Naan rates51 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends victory notification of Rana Arshad from PP-1331 hour ago
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa visits LHC with senior judges1 hour ago
-
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on Amir Muqam1 hour ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party2 hours ago