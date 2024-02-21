Saylani Welfare Trust Equipping Young Generation With IT Education: Farooqui
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Chairman Saylani welfare International trust Maulana Bashir Ahmed Farooqui has said that welfare trust was equipping young generation with Information Technology (IT), programs
The youth after getting knowledge of information technology could contribute to Pakistan's economy with honorable jobs, he expressed these views while talking to business community during his visit to Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry.
He said that Saylani welfare trust was providing educational facilities to 400,000 students. The trust is also extending scholarships to some 15000 children, and arranging mass marriages of 600 couples every month, he added.
He further said that financial assistance to 2500 families and health facility to 1500000 patients were also being provided by the trust.
Farooqui said that Saylani trust was also ensuring two time meals to 200,000 people at 850 places besides supplying clean drinking water through 500 RO plants. The number of RO plants would be increased to 1200, he added.
He expressed gratitude to the business and traders community for cooperation with Saylani trust on different occasion.
