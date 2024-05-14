SC orders appearance of PTI founder through video link

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the federal and provincial governments to ensure the attendance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder in the next hearing in intra court appeals against termination of amendments in National Accountability Bureau law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the Federal and provincial governments to ensure the attendance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder in the next hearing in intra court appeals against termination of amendments in National Accountability Bureau law.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa said that if the founder of PTI wants to give arguments, he can give through video link. He said that we accept the request of PTI founder in this regard and instructed the government to make arrangements.

A five member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the appeals of federation.

In its order regarding today’s hearing, the SC said that NAB was asked whether it is supporting or opposing the appeals to which the bureau stated that it would opt the stance of federal government.

It said that notice was issued to senior advocate Khawaja Haris. It added that lawyer Farouk H. Naek has adopted the arguments of Makhdoom Ali Khan in the case.

The court stated that advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has opposed the intra court appeal and, however, the Attorney General and the remaining four advocate generals supported it.

It said that the counsel for the federal government said that majority decisions for termination of NAB amendments was not as per the law and the bench which heard the case was not set up under Practice and Procedure Act (PPA). The order said that it has been stated that in the light of Benazir Bhutto case, the appeal against the NAB amendments was not admissible. It was stated that the amendments were made through the Presidential Ordinance during the PTI era.

The supreme court said that it was informed that the amendments made by the Parliament were included the amendments made through the Presidential Ordinance. The federation’s lawyer said that main petitioner has not approached the court in good intention.

It said that the court was told that main petitioner was not directly affected by the amendments.

The court directed to send the copy of this order to PTI founder and Khawaja Haris.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till May 16.

It may be mentioned here that previously top court’s bench headed by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial had dismissed the amendments in NAB law on petition of PTI founder.

The federal government has filed intra court appeal against the verdict.