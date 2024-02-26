Open Menu

Search And Combing Operation Conducted In PS Khanna Limits

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits

Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday conducted a search and combing operation at Khanna police station jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday conducted a search and combing operation at Khanna police station jurisdiction.

A public relations officer said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Khanna police station by CTD and local police teams.

During the search and combing operation 120 suspicious persons,40 houses, 50 motorcycles and 30 vehicles were thoroughly checked, while police teams also shifted 12 suspicious persons, 02 motorbikes and illegal arms and ammunition to the police station for further verification purpose.

Senior police officials said that, the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital.

All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

