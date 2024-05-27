Security Forces Kill 23 Terrorists In KPK
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
The ISPR says an intelligence based operation was conducted in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar District on Sunday, where six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) At least Twenty three terrorists were killed by the security forces in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar District on Sunday, where six terrorists were successfully neutralized by the security forces and multiple hideouts were busted. Captain Hussain Jehangir and Havildar Shafiq Ullah also embraced Shahadat in the operation, while fighting gallantly.
In another operation conducted in Tank District today, own troops effectively engaged terrorists' location, as a result of which ten terrorists were killed.
The third engagement occurred in Bagh area of Khyber District during which seven terrorists were eliminated and two others injured.
However, during the intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers including Naik Muhammad Ashfaq Butt, Lance Naik Syed Danish Afkar, Sepoy Taimoor Malik, Sepoy Nadir Sageer and Sepoy Muahmmad Yasin, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.
A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the innocent civilians.
Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMSA seizes massive drug haul at sea10 minutes ago
-
Two brothers drown into river29 minutes ago
-
Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom, 23 terrorists killed in three separate IBOs: ISPR29 minutes ago
-
PO held from Saudi Arabia29 minutes ago
-
DC for special attention on cotton crop29 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Zoo admin takes measures to mitigate impacts of heat wave on animals, birds40 minutes ago
-
Education dept serves recruitment schedule for children of ex-service personal40 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan40 minutes ago
-
Tough contest anticipated in upcoming SCCI’s elections as new alliance of business community forme ..49 minutes ago
-
Fine of more than Rs 0.7 mln imposed on overpricing49 minutes ago
-
57th meeting of IUB Academic Council held59 minutes ago
-
DC reviews dengue surveillance in city60 minutes ago