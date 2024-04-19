Sehwan Development Authority's Staff Protests Against Non-payment Of Salaries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Friday sought cooperation from the Khyber Pakhtukhwa Government (KP) in the anti-power theft in the jurisdiction of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The employees of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) held a protest outside Hyderabad Press Club on Friday, decrying that they have not been paid their salaries for 3 months.
Rafia Sultana and other protesters complained that the top officials of the SDA were not attending their office owing to which the authority was continuously facing administrative problems.
According to Sultana, Director General of SDA Saleh Saeed Jumani had gone on long leave while the authority's Secretary Ahsan Raza was working in Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB).
She claimed that the positions of Accountant and Admin Officer were also vacant, leaving the authority in financial doldrums.
"The top officers draw their salaries every month but the lower staff is made to suffer," she alleged.
The protesters appealed to the Sindh Government to take notice of their plight and to release their salaries.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Iranians appear unfazed by Isfahan blasts
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day
Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack
Ecuador mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police
Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers
Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism
Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims
Croatia top court bars president from becoming next PM
Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF celebrates Int'l Chinese Language Day10 minutes ago
-
Flooding on Chitral-Peshawar Highway strands travelers28 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto demands govt to hold tripartite dialogue to curb terrorism27 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman facilitates over 1.36 crore payment to victims28 minutes ago
-
Leghari seeks KP Govt’s cooperation in anti-power theft campaign28 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts1 hour ago
-
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association1 hour ago
-
PTF meeting for polio eradication held1 hour ago
-
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated1 hour ago
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up1 hour ago