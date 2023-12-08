Open Menu

Seminar On Anti-Corruption Highlights Need For Continuous Awareness And Proactive Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactive measures

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collaboratively hosted a seminar titled 'Corruption is Catalyst for Economic Disparity' here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collaboratively hosted a seminar titled 'Corruption is Catalyst for Economic Disparity' here on Friday.

The event witnessed the presence of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as the chief guest. Notable figures, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Information and Public Relations, Barrister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, and other cabinet members participated in the seminar.

Distinguished speakers at the seminar included the Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Pakistan, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arif Yousafzai, Senior Anchor Person Saleem Safi, Former Secretary Arifin Khan, and Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speakers delivered insightful speeches, shedding light on various strategies to curb corruption.

The event attracted a significant audience, including heads of Federal and provincial departments, senior officials from the private sector, local residents, and students.

In his address, DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, underscored the critical importance of public awareness and anti-corruption preventive measures in the fight against corruption. He expressed the commitment to creating a conducive environment where citizens actively participate in the eradication of corruption without fear.

DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commended the Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its positive role in raising awareness. He highlighted the need for preventive measures and applauded the efforts of Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel in informing the public about illegal real estate schemes during the recent months.

Emphasizing the collective responsibility, he urged all stakeholders, including government officials, civil society, and the public, to actively contribute to achieving a corruption-free environment.

The seminar concluded with a strong reiteration of NAB's determination to eradicate corruption and a call for unified efforts in building a transparent and corruption-free society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Civil Society Jamal Shah Event All From Government Cabinet CII Saleem Safi

Recent Stories

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

3 minutes ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

46 seconds ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

6 minutes ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

6 minutes ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

3 minutes ago
 Hazaragi language should be given sufficient repre ..

Hazaragi language should be given sufficient representation on PTV Bolan: Solang ..

3 minutes ago
DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary ..

DC reviews arrangements of 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants permission to Ilahi’s doctor for medi ..

ATC grants permission to Ilahi’s doctor for medical check-up in jail

3 minutes ago
 Recent increase in FED reduces consumption of ciga ..

Recent increase in FED reduces consumption of cigarettes by 20 billion sticks: R ..

46 minutes ago
 International day of persons with disabilities obs ..

International day of persons with disabilities observed in Mirpurkhas

57 seconds ago
 Police recovers arms, ammunition

Police recovers arms, ammunition

59 seconds ago
 Investigation of M-6 embezzlement case successfull ..

Investigation of M-6 embezzlement case successfully concluded: DG NAB

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan