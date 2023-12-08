Seminar on Anti-Corruption highlights need for continuous awareness and proactive measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collaboratively hosted a seminar titled 'Corruption is Catalyst for Economic Disparity' here on Friday.

The event witnessed the presence of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah as the chief guest. Notable figures, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Information and Public Relations, Barrister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, and other cabinet members participated in the seminar.

Distinguished speakers at the seminar included the Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Pakistan, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arif Yousafzai, Senior Anchor Person Saleem Safi, Former Secretary Arifin Khan, and Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speakers delivered insightful speeches, shedding light on various strategies to curb corruption.

The event attracted a significant audience, including heads of Federal and provincial departments, senior officials from the private sector, local residents, and students.

In his address, DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, underscored the critical importance of public awareness and anti-corruption preventive measures in the fight against corruption. He expressed the commitment to creating a conducive environment where citizens actively participate in the eradication of corruption without fear.

DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commended the Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its positive role in raising awareness. He highlighted the need for preventive measures and applauded the efforts of Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel in informing the public about illegal real estate schemes during the recent months.

Emphasizing the collective responsibility, he urged all stakeholders, including government officials, civil society, and the public, to actively contribute to achieving a corruption-free environment.

The seminar concluded with a strong reiteration of NAB's determination to eradicate corruption and a call for unified efforts in building a transparent and corruption-free society.