Seminar On World Food Safety Day Held In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Seminar on World Food Safety Day held in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) In connection with World Food Safety Day, a one-day awareness seminar was held at the office of Kohat Food Safety Authority here on Saturday.

The seminar was held under the supervision of Assistant Director Food Muhammad Bilal and Safety Officer Musab Javed, Waheed Dawood and Kashif Khan.

The union officials of the Food Safety Authority staff participated in the event.

Speakers said that 40 per cent of food items are wasted before they reach the table. Therefore, they said landowners and food storage institutions should make efforts to preserve food and prevent its wastage.

They said that it takes months to grow food while it takes a few moments to destroy it. Speakers added that every human being should make a sincere effort to protect food.

