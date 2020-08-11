UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body For Resolving BTech Students' Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Senate body for resolving BTech students' issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Division Tuesday reviewed the different issues being faced by the students of BTech and directed the authorities concerned to resolve them at earliest.

The committee was also informed that Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood will himself brief the committee about the Uniform Education System being introduced by the incumbent government.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zubairi and also attended by Senators including Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Dr Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Baharmand Tangi and Gul Bushra.

Senator Ali Saif said the students having degrees of BTech were facing hurdles in getting jobs. He said the issue was lingering since long and stressed that their degrees should be accepted.

Senator Jamaldini said that BTech degree holders did not had service structure system.

The committee was informed that this issue was started from 1973 and no regulatory framework had been formulated for BTech holders so far.

The standing committee decided to constitute a sub committee on the issue which would have representation from Federal Education Ministery, HEC, BTech students and other departments concerned.

This committee would present a detailed report within a period of one month to the standing committee. The sub committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Senator Zubairi while Senator Behramand Tangi and Senator Gul Bushra would will be its members.

The committee also discussed the issues like the hurdles being faced by the students from Balochistan in getting scholarships, establishment of Janglat University in Ziarat Balochistan and Livestock University in Musa Khail.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Education Ziarat Tangi Usman Khan Muhammad Ali HEC From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

42 minutes ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

48 minutes ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

57 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.