Senate body for resolving BTech students' issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Division Tuesday reviewed the different issues being faced by the students of BTech and directed the authorities concerned to resolve them at earliest.

The committee was also informed that Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood will himself brief the committee about the Uniform Education System being introduced by the incumbent government.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zubairi and also attended by Senators including Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Dr Jahanzaib Jamaldini, Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Baharmand Tangi and Gul Bushra.

Senator Ali Saif said the students having degrees of BTech were facing hurdles in getting jobs. He said the issue was lingering since long and stressed that their degrees should be accepted.

Senator Jamaldini said that BTech degree holders did not had service structure system.

The committee was informed that this issue was started from 1973 and no regulatory framework had been formulated for BTech holders so far.

The standing committee decided to constitute a sub committee on the issue which would have representation from Federal Education Ministery, HEC, BTech students and other departments concerned.

This committee would present a detailed report within a period of one month to the standing committee. The sub committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Senator Zubairi while Senator Behramand Tangi and Senator Gul Bushra would will be its members.

The committee also discussed the issues like the hurdles being faced by the students from Balochistan in getting scholarships, establishment of Janglat University in Ziarat Balochistan and Livestock University in Musa Khail.