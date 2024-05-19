Senator Siddiqui Dispels Economy And Political Crisis Myths
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday that the country was not facing any political or economic crisis, emphasizing that issues should not be confused with a crisis.
"There is a difference between crisis and mere issues; crisis is a negative word and perception," Siddiqui said during an interview with a private news channel.
He denied the perception of a crisis but acknowledged that the country is emerging from past difficulties.
Addressing recent statements from the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Siddiqui dismissed them as typical political rhetoric rather than signs of a political crisis.
He highlighted several positive economic indicators to support his argument.
"The economy is improving.
The stock exchange is going up, foreign investment is coming in and petrol prices are going down. GDP is improving. These are all indicators that show the economy is on the mend," he explained.
Siddiqui also refuted claims of a political crisis. "There is no political crisis. We have a coalition government at the center.
The opposition has a government in one province, they have contested elections, and they have fielded presidential candidates. Thus, it's incorrect to suggest a political crisis."
He said that dialogue was the only way forward.
Political parties thrive through negotiations, Siddiqui said, underscoring the importance of dialogue in resolving political issues.
