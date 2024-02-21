Senior Journalist Nazir Naji Passes Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Senior journalist and columnist Nazir Naji passed away here on Wednesday after a prolonged illness.
According to sources, the 81-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Lahore where he was admitted.
He had remained associated with different mainstream media groups for the last several decades.
Naji served 27 years for urdu publication Daily Jang as senior columnist. He was formerly chairman of the Pakistan academy of Letters. The veteran journalist has been honored by Hilal-i-Imtiaz for his services.
