"Separation of East Pakistan - The Untold Story," Screened at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Wednesday screened a documentary "Separation of East Pakistan' The Untold Story" produced by Ms. Erum Binte Shahid, with Javed Jabbar as executive producer and writer, Muhammad Zeeshan as the Content Director, and Mitra Bonshahi, Mehreen Jabbar and M. Bilal as the consulting editors.

The event was attended by government and political leaders, intellectuals, foreign delegates, celebrities, renowned personalities, said a press release issued here.

The audience greatly appreciated the efforts of the Evolution Media team, at bringing together international and national learned scholars, expert analysts, historians and public servants who had served at the time to unfold the story of 1971 like it has never been done before. Many shared that they were totally unaware of many of the information that was shared and how it completely changed their perspective on what had happened.

Speaking at the event Ms. Erum Binte Shahid, said that she is honoured to have had the privilege to share the true story of 1971 with the people of South Asia, especially those who were not witness to the events of those years that led to the events of 1971. I am humbled to have contributed towards demystifying the false information that has unfortunately become the mainstream history.

The documentary is the first of its kind, sharing facts and information not revealed before. International and national experts and intellectual leaders addressed the false information and shared little known facts about 1971.

Addressing on the occasion, Javed Jabbar said, "The history of 1971 has purposefully been diluted by hyperbole and false information. After 50 years it is time we use the lens of facts and objective analysis to tell the untold story." He said the documentary is the first of its kind, it reveals how history had been manipulated against Pakistan, purposefully creating strains between Bangladesh and Pakistan, to ensure continued regional unrest.

The documentary reveals how the plight and insecurities of the vulnerable people of the then East Pakistan were misused by the international community to promote a separatist movement when the people of East Pakistan, including Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, did not necessarily want an independent nation, Jabbar said.

The documentary discloses the reality and full extent of India's involvement in the region, which is not limited to 1971 but, actually, started years before, he added.

Jabbar said most importantly it clarifies the fake news spread by those against Pakistan of the number of people killed, raped, and cleared the misnomers of the supposed 'non-violent movement'. The documentary also outlines the misjudgements made by those in power at the time, which created a conducive environment for regional powers to play politics and break up a nation, he added.

He said the documentary is an important step to clarify what really happened, to move towards improving relationships between Bangladesh and Pakistan. It is time we told the true story so that we can build stronger ties with our Muslim brothers.