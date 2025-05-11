Seven Members Of Criminal Gang Busted; Valuables, Weapons Recovered
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Humak, Nilore and Kirpa police station teams arrested seven wanted members of notorious criminals gangs involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered snatched valuables and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Sunday.
An official told APP that the arrested accused were involved in numerous criminal activities in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Adil Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Kamal, Fahim, Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Faraz and Arslan.
Police team also recovered stolen motorbikes, mobile phones, cash, valuables and vehicles and weapons with ammunition from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq also directed officers to conduct an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
