Shab-e-Barat Observed With Religious Fervor
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 12:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the globe, "Shab-e-Barat", also known as the Night of Forgiveness, Salvation, was observed with deep religious devotion by Muslims here.
Special prayers were offered for peace, prosperity and development of the country and protection of oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris against.
The Muslim devotees started gathering in mosques decorated with fancy lights to offer special prayers together and beg the mercy of the Almighty.
The philanthropists and volunteers generously arranged Sheri meals for devotees to keep fast of 15th Shaban.
Shabe-Barat is an important event in islam observed on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Shaban.
It is believed to be a night when Allah determines the destiny of individuals for the coming year and forgives the sins of the believers.
Many Muslims spend the night in prayers, seek Allah's forgiveness, offer supplications and also keep fast on the day.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election Committee announced NPC elections 2024-251 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film actor Habib observed1 minute ago
-
Police finalize elaborate security plan for upcoming Urs in Sehwan1 minute ago
-
Police arrested proclaimed offender11 minutes ago
-
Couple trashed over child quarrel11 minutes ago
-
Dastgir stresses quick parliamentary functioning21 minutes ago
-
Interim CM approves Rs10m annual grant to Special Olympics Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Roads leading to Lowari tunnel opened for traffic31 minutes ago
-
Transforming Pakistan's IT sector through skill development: Minister31 minutes ago
-
Nation to pray for security, stability of country on Shab-e-Barat: Bilawal31 minutes ago
-
Poets, intellectuals, journalists pays tribute to Zulf Pirzado31 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at KP, GB, Punjab, Kashmir: PMD41 minutes ago