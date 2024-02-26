Shab-e-Barat observed with religious fervor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the globe, "Shab-e-Barat", also known as the Night of Forgiveness, Salvation, was observed with deep religious devotion by Muslims here.

Special prayers were offered for peace, prosperity and development of the country and protection of oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris against.

The Muslim devotees started gathering in mosques decorated with fancy lights to offer special prayers together and beg the mercy of the Almighty.

The philanthropists and volunteers generously arranged Sheri meals for devotees to keep fast of 15th Shaban.

Shabe-Barat is an important event in islam observed on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Shaban.

It is believed to be a night when Allah determines the destiny of individuals for the coming year and forgives the sins of the believers.

Many Muslims spend the night in prayers, seek Allah's forgiveness, offer supplications and also keep fast on the day.