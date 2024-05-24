Sharjeel Visits Iranian Consulate, Offers Condolence
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Sindh senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the Iranian Consulate in Karachi and met with the Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian here Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Sindh senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the Iranian Consulate in Karachi and met with the Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian here Friday.
Chairman District Council Tando Muhammad Khan Qasim Naveed Qamar and People's Party leader Rawal Sharjeel Memon were accompanied the minister.
Sharjeel Inam Memon offered fateha and prayed for the departed soul of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and others who lost their life in a recent helicopter crash.
He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Iranian Consul Hassan Nourian on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Sharjeel paid tributes to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for his efforts in promoting peace in the region.
Recent Stories
PM decides to establish portal for students across Pakistan
Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..
All necessary measures taken for Gwadar security: DC
COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health' held
Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together
Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25
119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab
Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU
Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..
Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy
Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi
Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, performance25 minutes ago
-
All necessary measures taken for Gwadar security: DC14 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together20 minutes ago
-
119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ahead28 minutes ago
-
Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy21 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion26 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on heatwave26 minutes ago
-
One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 2726 minutes ago
-
Directive for implementing minimum wage law26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches project for ideal sanitation in rural areas, says Commissioner26 minutes ago