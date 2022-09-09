Sialkot business community presents cheque to Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with the traders and industrialists belonging to Sialkot and received a cheque for the flood affectees from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with the traders and industrialists belonging to Sialkot and received a cheque for the flood affectees from them.

The delegation included Chairman Sialkot International Airport Khawaja Masood Akhtar, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Imran Akbar, CEO Al Ghazi Tractors Muhammad Ihtisham Ikram and other industrialists and traders.

They also donated relief assistance including ration and other essential items for the flood hit people.

The delegation told the PM that the trading community of Sialkot had also formed a strategy to give jobs to the people in the affected areas.

The business community would also play a role in constructing houses in the affected areas.

The PM appreciated the donation made by the delegation and urged that people from every section of society should come forward to tackle the disaster and in this connection the role of traders and business community was very important.

Shehbaz Sharif said the torrential rains caused death of many people and resulted in huge financial losses. Standing crops and livestock were destroyed and communication infrastructure was badly damaged.

He said the Federal government was extending an assistance of Rs 25000 to each affected family in a transparent manner.

The government had allocated an amount of Rs 70 billion for the purpose, he added.