UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Business Community Presents Cheque To Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Sialkot business community presents cheque to Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with the traders and industrialists belonging to Sialkot and received a cheque for the flood affectees from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday held a meeting with the traders and industrialists belonging to Sialkot and received a cheque for the flood affectees from them.

The delegation included Chairman Sialkot International Airport Khawaja Masood Akhtar, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Imran Akbar, CEO Al Ghazi Tractors Muhammad Ihtisham Ikram and other industrialists and traders.

They also donated relief assistance including ration and other essential items for the flood hit people.

The delegation told the PM that the trading community of Sialkot had also formed a strategy to give jobs to the people in the affected areas.

The business community would also play a role in constructing houses in the affected areas.

The PM appreciated the donation made by the delegation and urged that people from every section of society should come forward to tackle the disaster and in this connection the role of traders and business community was very important.

Shehbaz Sharif said the torrential rains caused death of many people and resulted in huge financial losses. Standing crops and livestock were destroyed and communication infrastructure was badly damaged.

He said the Federal government was extending an assistance of Rs 25000 to each affected family in a transparent manner.

The government had allocated an amount of Rs 70 billion for the purpose, he added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Flood Sialkot Chamber Ghazi Commerce Family From Government Industry Billion Jobs Airport Rains

Recent Stories

EU Records Highest Number of Illegal Migrants in 8 ..

EU Records Highest Number of Illegal Migrants in 8 Months Since 2016 - Frontex

46 seconds ago
 Price of Bitcoin Spirals Up Over 10% to Trade Slig ..

Price of Bitcoin Spirals Up Over 10% to Trade Slightly Above $21,000

48 seconds ago
 Flour mills delegation presents Rs 10 mln cheque, ..

Flour mills delegation presents Rs 10 mln cheque, relief goods

49 seconds ago
 At UN, Pakistan stresses for defeating terrorism b ..

At UN, Pakistan stresses for defeating terrorism by addressing its root causes

6 minutes ago
 US Policy Unchanged After N. Korea Declares Itself ..

US Policy Unchanged After N. Korea Declares Itself Nuclear Weapons State - White ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 rescued during floods by dozen teams ..

Over 100,000 rescued during floods by dozen teams of water rescuers in Rajanpur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.