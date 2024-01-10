SIDB recovers 12 kanal land from illegal occupants

The Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) has recovered 12 kanal piece of land, which was illegally occupied by land mafia in Havelian Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Small Industries Development board (SIDB) has recovered 12 kanal piece of land, which was illegally occupied by land mafia in Havelian Abbottabad.

The operation was conducted on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education and newly merged districts affairs Dr. Aamer Abdullah.

In a joint operation led by Managing Director SIDB Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Managing Director Noman Fayyaz and other officials and Assistant Commissioner Haveliyan.

The same land was evacuated from the occupants and demarcated for the use of the Board, said a hand out issued here on Wednesday.

It is to be mentioned here that the caretaker minister had issued instructions to Commissioner Hazara

and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad for taking stern action against land mafia.

The caretaker minister lauded the performance of SIDB officials and local administration for possession of the government property.

