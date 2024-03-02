Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday felicitated the newly-elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), following the successful conclusion of their annual meeting at the APNS House here.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister hoped that the newly-elected office bearers would play an effective role in ensuring the credibility of media.

CM Murad Ali Shah said elections demonstrate the essence of democratic values.

He vowed to hold consultations with the Federal government with an objective to address the problems of print media.

The APNS unanimously elected Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as President and Sarmad Ali as Secretary General.

The Annual Meeting of the APNS General Council also elected Imtinan Shahid as Senior Vice President, Muhammad Aslam Kazi as Vice President, Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani as Joint Secretary and Shahab Zuberi as Finance Secretary of the Society.