Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Felicitates Newly-elected APNS Body

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday felicitated the newly-elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), following the successful conclusion of their annual meeting at the APNS House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday felicitated the newly-elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), following the successful conclusion of their annual meeting at the APNS House here.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister hoped that the newly-elected office bearers would play an effective role in ensuring the credibility of media.

CM Murad Ali Shah said elections demonstrate the essence of democratic values.

He vowed to hold consultations with the Federal government with an objective to address the problems of print media.

The APNS unanimously elected Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as President and Sarmad Ali as Secretary General.

The Annual Meeting of the APNS General Council also elected Imtinan Shahid as Senior Vice President, Muhammad Aslam Kazi as Vice President, Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani as Joint Secretary and Shahab Zuberi as Finance Secretary of the Society.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Media All Government

Recent Stories

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

1 minute ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

24 minutes ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

24 minutes ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

27 minutes ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

22 minutes ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

22 minutes ago
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroac ..

Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah La ..

22 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, reject ..

Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, rejects unrest politics

22 minutes ago
 Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in ..

Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in Lahore

22 minutes ago
 APNS elects new office-bearers

APNS elects new office-bearers

22 minutes ago
 Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochista ..

Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan