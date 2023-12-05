Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the "Aiwan-e-Josh" named after the revolutionary poet Shabbir Hasan Khan Josh Malihabadi at Urdu Bagh Gulistan-e-Johar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the "Aiwan-e-Josh" named after the revolutionary poet Shabbir Hasan Khan Josh Malihabadi at urdu Bagh Gulistan-e-Johar.

Addressing the event, the minister said we heard many memories and stories about Josh Sahib from Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi and Dr. Alia Imam.

He paid tribute to Dr. Hilal Naqvi and said that Dr. Naqvi has accomplished a great feat by editing and compiling 26 collections of Josh Sahib.

Mohammad Ahmad Shah said that Iqbal Haider has invested his lifetime earnings and given us the building of Aiwan-e-Josh, which is an exemplary and worthy work.

He said that if Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar was in the city today, he would have attended the event.

He said that as a minister, he will try to play his role in providing some support from the government for Aiwan-e-Josh.

The building of Aiwan-e-Josh was built by Iqbal Haider, a Pakistani writer living in Canada and donated to the management of Urdu Bagh under the management of Anjuman-i-Traqqi-e-Urdu.

He congratulated the organizers and participants for attending this wonderful event.

It should be noted that Josh Malihabadi was a great poet of Urdu language and literature and his work "Yaadon Ki Barat" in prose is also his masterpiece.

Dr. Alia Imam, Iftikhar Arif, Dr. Hilal Naqvi, Professor Sahar Ansari, Dr. Jafar Ahmed, Dr. Muhammad Raza Kazmi, Rahat Saeed, Farast Rizvi, Dr. Aqeel Abbas Jafri, Arif Imam, Basit Khalili, Houri Noorani, Shaista Rizvi, Mehboob Zafar, Sadia Baloch, Wajid Jawaad, Javed Jabbar and Iqbal Haider also spoke.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers paid great tribute to Josh Malihabadi, reciting excerpts from his speech.

Famous intellectuals, writers and artists of the city participated in the ceremony.

It should be noted that "Aiwan-e-Josh" was inaugurated on the 129th birthday of Josh Malihabadi.